Rare Albino snake rescued in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A rare Albino snake has been rescued from Panchapada village in Chandbali area of Bhadrak district today.

According to sources, one Jogesh Dash of Panchapada village found the 3.5-ft-long white snake crawling in his garden on Friday evening. He rescued the snake and contacted the forest officials to hand it over to them.

Notably, this snake belongs to the Albino family of reptiles. Albino snakes are extremely rare in reptiles. The genetic trait causes an absence of pigments, turning animals pale.

In the wake of rescue of this white snake, locals demanded the forest department to conduct a search to discover if more snakes of the same species exist in the locality.