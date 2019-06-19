Rapido Bike service flagged off in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In an effort to provide an alternative solution to commuters, Rapido Bike taxi launched its operations in Sambalpur today.

The Bengaluru-based organisation offers two-wheeler taxi service by replacing the conventional four-wheeler taxis with bikes. It aims to tackle the issues that commuters face due to heavy traffic conditions, especially during the morning rush hours.

The organisation offers commuters the alternative option of a bike instead of a car or public transport to navigate through traffic snarls quickly and reach your destination on time.

In the wake of the launch, Rapido is currently offering introductory rates of just Rs 15 for 3 per KM. It aims to simplify commuting for citizens and enabling them to navigate the small roads and traffic snarls conveniently.

The app can be easily downloaded from the play store in an Android or IOS phone. You can book your ride by entering your pick up and drop locations. A rider, also known as a Rapido ‘Captain’ will come and pick you up from your location and drop you off at your desired destination.

Manoj, Expansion Manager says, “The Rapido concept is based around providing economical, convenient and high-quality transport facilities for solo commuters, especially those who need to travel far or have to get somewhere quickly. It can be someone who’s late for an exam or needs to get to a hospital for an appointment or in the event of an emergency. In such cases, a bike is invariably faster than a car or a bus. However, not everyone might have a bike or know how to ride one. That’s where Rapido comes into the picture.”

Rapido is now operational across 40 plus cities in India. The main aim of Rapido is to provide economical, cost-effective, fuel-efficient and time-saving transport. With over a Million happy customers and 30 Million plus rides on this bike-taxi booking app, Rapido is striving hard to reach number of people every day and bring happiness in their lives by providing fast and affordable source of transport.

Captains will also get free Insurance worth Rs. 500000/- Rs. Rapido offers its Captains a part of the cost of the ride, along with many other benefits.