Rape slur on National Bravery Award winning boy in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A teenager, who was conferred National Bravery Award for saving three women from drowning in Baitarani river, has been accused of raping a minor girl.

The incident which took place at Katulikana village under Champua police limits in Keonjhar district came to the fore after the victim’s family lodged a police complaint.

According to the plaint, the minor girl was busy plucking flowers yesterday evening when the accused approached her after seeing her alone. The boy then lured her to his house on the pretext of showing her toys and outraged her modesty.

On the basis of the allegation made by the minor’s family, Champua police detained the boy today and initiated an investigating into the incident.

Sources said the accused boy had recently appeared matric supplementary exam after failing to clear the 10th board exam.

It may be mentioned here that the accused boy had won the National Bravery Award for saving three women from drowning in Baitarani river in 2017.