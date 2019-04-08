Rape & murder of minor girl in Mumbai: NHRC issues notices to top cops

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai Police Commissioner over abduction, rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl.

The commission has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that the minor girl, who had gone missing on April 4 from the Nehru Nagar slum area of Juhu Mumbai was found murdered on April 6.

Her body was recovered from a septic tank of her locality. Reportedly, preliminary medical reports have confirmed that she was raped and murdered. According to the media report, a similar incident had happened in the J.J. Marg area about one and a half year ago.

The Commission has issued notices to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra and the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks. The Commission also expects to have a report giving details of the mechanism adopted by the police authorities to address the issue more effectively.

It has observed that it seems the area lacks proper patrolling and monitoring by the police authorities. The culprit in the instant case, has a criminal background as he was reportedly arrested by the police in the year 2013. The local police officials are expected be vigilant about suspicious activities of these anti-social elements so that such heinous crimes could be averted. The Right to Life and Dignity of the innocent victim has been grossly violated.

According to the media report, carried on the 7th April, 2019, the mother of the victim has stated that the girl had gone to get a packet of tea when she disappeared. A missing complaint was lodged with the details about the location and uniform she was wearing. The police authorities have arrested the suspect with whom the girl was last seen by some people.

The alleged offender was also arrested in a criminal case, in the year 2013. The news report also states that a similar incident had taken place in J.J. Marg area about one and a half years ago when a 6-year-old girl was killed and after investigation, the accused has been convicted by the court.