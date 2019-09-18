Rape & murder of 6-yr-old girl: Accused convicted, to be sentenced tomorrow

Cuttack: A special court here on Wednesday convicted a man for rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Salepur area of Cuttack district.

While Additional District Session Court Judge Bandana Kar convicted Mohammad Mustaq (31) under Sections 302, 376, 363, POCSO Act 6 of IPC, the quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow.

As per the case details, on April 21, 2018, the minor, a resident of Jaganathpur village in Salepur, was playing with her brother near a school when the accused man lured the minor with chocolate.

The accused then took her to an isolated place and outraged her modesty. Later, Mustaq thrashed the face of the minor with stone and fled the spot.

The girl was rescued and admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, she succumbed on April 29 while undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused from Mahal Bazar. The cops later filed a charge sheet 19 days after the incident and forwarded him to the court.