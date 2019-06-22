Rape accused BSP MP surrenders in court

Varanasi: The rape accused newly elected Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) MP Atul Rai has surrendered in a court here on Saturday, according to reports.

The judicial magistrate (first) remanded the newly elected BSP in 14-day judicial custody. An FIR was registered against Rai on May 1 on a complaint by a college student who alleged that he took her home on the pretext of meeting his wife but sexually assaulted her.

Although Rai has denied the allegations, he was on the run after an FIR was lodged. The parliamentarian from the Ghosi constituency in Uttar Pradesh was declared absconder by the local court.

The Supreme Court had on May 27 refused to grant Rai protection from arrest as he was involved in 16 other criminal cases.