Ranu Mondal sings reprised version of Himesh’s 2006 hit ‘Aashiqui Mein Teri’

Bhubaneswar: Say it luck or power of the internet that changed a normal woman’s world upside down. Viral sensation and singer Ranu Mondal has climbed another step of success and has recorded another song with music composer Himesh Reshammiya.

After recording “Teri Meri Kahani” and “Aadat”, Mondal has recorded another song with Himesh. This time it is the reprised version of 36 China Town’s “Ashiqui Mein Teri”.

Himesh has shared a glimpse from the recording studio, where Ranu was seen singing the song with confidence and a smile on her face.

The musician has also posted a message where he has thanked everyone for their support for Ranu that have built a lot of confidence on her.

Ranu hailing from Krishnanagar of West Bengal came into limelight after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song ‘Pyaar Ka Nagmaa’ went viral on social media.