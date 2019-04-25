Randeep Hooda to play lead protagonist in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

By pragativadinewsservice
Randeep Hooda in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next
Mumbai: Highway fame actor Randeep Hooda has been roped in to play the lead protagonist in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film. The film, which is yet to be titled, will mark the debut of director Balwinder Singh Janjua.

According to sources, Randeep will be seen as a cop in the movie, which will be shot against the backdrop of a small town. The actor had played the role of a police officer in many other films, including Baaghi 2, Kick, Jannat 2 and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.

On the work front, Sanjay is in limelight due to his upcoming venture Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt.

Randeep, on the other hand, will soon share the screen with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

