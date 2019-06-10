Randeep Hooda roped in for Sai Kabir’s ‘Mard’

Mumbai: Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently wrapped up shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s romcom Love Aaj Kal 2, has now been cast in Sai Kabir’s forthcoming new age love story, titled Mard.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the confirmation on the project on his Twitter handle today.

Rahul Mittra, who is producing the film with Raju Chadha, will showcase 50 different shades of an Indian man. It’s an entertaining film with a message.

Actor Randeep plays an impulsive lover, an Indian alpha male in the movie. The film will go on the floors in November. The film is targeting a 2020 release and the makers are on the lookout for an actress who would make an interesting pairing with Randeep.