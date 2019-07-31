Rana Daggubati to bankroll cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic

Mumbai: Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to produce the biopic based on the life of celebrated Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, announced the makers on Tuesday.

The biopic will be produced under Rana’s banner Suresh Productions and actor Vijay Sethupathi will star as the Sri Lankan spin legend in the biopic. Rana said he is excited to have Sethupathi on board for the film to be directed by MS Sripathy and co-produced by Dar Media Pvt Ltd.

It is said that the movie will begin filming in December 2019, and will be shot in India, Sri Lanka, England and other parts of the world.

The currently untitled biopic will go on floors in December. Producers are looking to release the film in late 2020, sources close to the project said.

Rana Daggubati’s latest home production film Oh Baby!, featuring Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi and Rajendra Prasad, was a blockbuster.