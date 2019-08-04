Rakhi Sawant stirs social media, shares pics flaunting sindoor

Mumbai: One of the most controversial actresses, Rakhi Sawant, has created another stir on social media and among paparazzi by sharing pictures flaunting sindoor and chooda.

Rakhi married an NRI and wedding took place in the afternoon at JW Marriott, Mumbai and it was a close-knit affair with just the family and 4-5 people present at the wedding. Rakhi had also sent us a plethora of pictures, reiterating that “it was just a photo session.”

<>

View this post on Instagram bridel shooting A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on Jul 29, 2019 at 2:23am PDT



</>

Well looking at more Instagram pictures, it seems that Rakhi has definitely got married. She has recently shared a lot of other pictures and videos on her Instagram account in which she was seen wearing chooda in her hands and sindoor on her head.

Ever since her wedding, Rakhi Sawant has been posting various pictures on her social media account in which she is beaming with joy and can be seen flaunting her sindoor and chooda with hubby Ritesh’s name.

<>



</>

Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh, who is a businessman by profession, exchanged wedding vows in both Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies at a hotel. Rakhi’s mother, brother and few other close relatives attended her wedding ceremonies.

Sawant is one such celebrity who is every now and then in news for her publicity stunts. She is a social media star and knows how to grab the attention of everyone by engaging in controversies.

Previously the actress was also in news for her marriage stunt with Deepak Kalal.