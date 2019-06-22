Rajya Sabha candidate Ashwini Baishnab joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Ex-IAS officer Ashwini Baishnab, who has been declared BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the party headquarters here today.

The former bureaucrat joined the saffron party in the presence of state BJP chief Basant Panda and other senior leaders including Samir Mohanty and Golak Mohapatra.

It is pertinent to mention here that ex-IAS officer Ashwini Baishnab was declared BJP’s candidate for Rajya Sabha by-polls yesterday. The BJD meanwhile named Amar Patnaik, Head of IT Wing of BJD and Sasmit Patra, Spokesperson and Secretary (Minority Affairs) as its candidate for the by-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha.

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik made the announcement clarifying that his party would support Baishnab’s candidature as per discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The by-elections to three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha will be held on July 5. The seats were lying vacant after the resignation of the incumbent members who were fielded in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha and assembly elections.