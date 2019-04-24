Rajnath Singh to visit Odisha tomorrow

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Odisha tomorrow (April 25) and attend BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at three places.

According to a released issued by the BJP, Singh is scheduled to attend Vijay Sankalp Samavesh at Gobindabati Ground in Bari assembly constituency of Jajpur district at 10.30 am.

Later, Singh will join the Vijay Sankalp Samavesh in Chandbali of Bhadrak at 11.45 am. Besides, he is scheduled to address a public meeting at Nigamananda High School Ground in Nimapara at 1.30 pm.

