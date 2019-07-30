Rajnath Singh holds discussions with Minister of Interior of Mozambique

New Delhi: Continuing with his high-level engagements in Mozambique Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held discussions with Minister of Interior, Mr Jaime Basilio Monteiro in capital Maputo.

After the talks, the Defence Minister gifted 44 SUVs to the Minister of Interior. The SUVs are expected to boost safety and security of the Mozambican police forces. During the handing over ceremony, Mr Jaime Basilio Monteiro expressed gratitude towards India’s grant assistance to National Criminal Investigation Agency.

Yesterday, the Defence Minister called on Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, the Prime Minister of Mozambique. During the talks, the Prime Minister of Mozambique thanked India for timely and valuable assistance in the aftermath of Cyclone IDAI, underlining that India was the first responder in the hour of crisis.

Rajnath Singh also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation, Mr Jose Pacheco, who warmly recalled his visit to India last year for 4thJoint Commission Meeting and expressed satisfaction at the enhanced political engagement between India and Mozambique.

During the Defence Minister’s visit, India and Mozambique signed two MoUs – agreement on sharing white shipping information and co-operation in the field of Hydrography – which will further strengthen co-operation between the two countries and result in enhanced security in the Indian Ocean Region.

A dinner was hosted last night by the Defense Minister of Mozambique, Mr Atanasio Salvador M’tumuke in the honour of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mozambique has sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation. Shri Rajnath Singh assured co-operation and reiterated commitment to work together in this regard.

During his meetings with the leaders of Mozambique, Defence Minister discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and noted the excellent Government-to-Government ties, strong business exchanges, vibrant development partnership, and long-standing people-to-people links between the two countries.

Rajnath Singh is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Secretary, DG, Coast Guards and senior officials of Ministries of and External Affairs.

The Defence Minister will return to India tonight after concluding his fruitful visit to Mozambique from July 28-30, 2019.

India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Mozambique which is cemented by robust development partnership and a large presence of the Indian Diaspora. The visit of Defence Minister is expected to further strengthen relations with Mozambique.