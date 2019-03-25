Rajkishore Das joins BJD along with 2000 supporters

Bhubaneswar: Two days after severing his 40-years’ ties with the BJP, senior leader Rajkishore Das joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today.

Das joined the ruling party along with his 2000 supporters from Mayurbhanj district in the presence of BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the party headquarters here.

Soon after his formal induction into the party, Das came down heavily on saffron party leaders and alleged that workers are being harassed by the party functionaries.

Das, who was the state vice-president of BJP, on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party and sent his resignation letter to BJP’s state unit president Basant Panda.

Also read: BJP state vice-president Rajkishore Das resigns