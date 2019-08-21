Rajiv Gauba appointed new Cabinet Secretary

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Rajiv Gauba appointed
22

New Delhi: Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba will be the new  Cabinet Secretary. Mr Gauba who is a 1982 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre will replace P.K. Sinha.

Related Posts

Chidambaram to be produced in CBI court tomorrow

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram arrested

Power Minister launches State Rooftop Solar Attractiveness…

The Appointments Committee of the  Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mr Gauba as the Cabinet Secretary with a tenure of two years from 30th of this month.

It has also approved the appointment of Mr Gauba as Officer on Special Duty in the Cabinet Secretariat from the date of his assumption of charge till he takes over as Cabinet Secretary.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Chidambaram to be produced in CBI court tomorrow

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram arrested

Power Minister launches State Rooftop Solar Attractiveness…

1 of 6,325