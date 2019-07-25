Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Life convict Nalini Sriharan gets parole

Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, on Thursday was released from jail in Vellore of Tamil Nadu on a month’s leave for her daughter Harithra’s wedding.

Nalini was released on 30-day parole from the Vellore jail. Nalini had sought parole for 30 days to arrange for her daughter’s wedding. On July 5, the high court had granted one month parole to Nalini after she argued in person her plea seeking the relief to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.

The court has specifically ordered Nalini to not meet or speak to any media in these 30 days. The court has also issued a set of guidelines to Nalini for the parole period.

This is the first time Nalini is out on parole in 28 years of imprisonment. She was granted 12-hour parole in 2016 to attend the funeral of her father.

This is the first time she has been granted parole for a longer time.

Nalini was brought out of the Vellore jail on Thursday morning and was received by a relative outside the prison.

Nalini will be making arrangements for the wedding of her daughter. Her daughter was born in the Vellore jail itself and was raised in the UK. She is a medical professional.

Last week the Madras High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Nalini Sriharan seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu Governor for her premature release.

Nalini was arrested in 1991 in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. She was handed the death sentence, which was later turned into life imprisonment.