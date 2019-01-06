Rajasthan: Panel recommends waiving farmers’ loan who committed suicide

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government panel has recommended waiving all loans of farmers who committed suicide.

According to reports an inter-department panel has been set up to look into the modalities of farm loan waiver in the state.

It has decided to recommend Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to waive all loans of farmers who have committed suicide between 2014 and 2018.

Reports said nearly 70 farmers committed suicide in the state from 2014 to 2018.

After formation of the government, Gehlot had announced to waive entire short term agriculture loans from cooperative banks and agriculture loans of up to Rs 2 lakh from nationalised and other banks.

Reports said the committee was later setup to decide the modalities of the farm loan waiver. Next meeting of the committee will be held on January 11.