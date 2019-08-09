Raj Kapoor’s iconic RK Studios grounded

Mumbai: Godrej Properties has acquired the iconic RK Studios property located in suburban Chembur, established by Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor in 1948.

With the sale, The era of lights, camera and action came to a doleful end.

Godrej Properties who have already taken over the property will be using the land to build luxury residences. Godrej Properties’ new project on the 2.2-acre site will offer approximately 33,000 sq metres of the saleable area comprising residential apartments of various configurations as well as luxury retail space.

The studio, which was one of the top locations to shoot films back in the day, was up for sale after facing losses and a portion of the studio was gutted down in a fire that took place in 2017.

Launched in 1948, the studio served as the headquarters of movie legend Raj Kapoor’s film production company, RK Films, and many blockbuster movies were shot on its premises, particularly in the 1970s and 80s.

The studio has seen the production of Hindi blockbusters such as Awaara, Shri 420, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Bobby. After failed attempts at renovating it following a devastating fire in 2017, the Kapoor family put it on the market.

While the deal size was not disclosed, the value of the property at market price is estimated at around Rs 200 crore.