Raj Bhawan garden thrown open for public till Jan 20

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of flower lovers thronged the Odisha Raj Bhawan garden in Bhubaneswar which was thrown open to the public on Sunday.

On the first day, people in large numbers visited the garden along with their family members to enjoy the colourful and scenic view. The garden will remain open to the public till January 20.

Visitors were seen clicking selfies surrounded by the beautiful flowers amidst water fountains.

The garden is scheduled to remain open for visitors between 2 pm and 4.30 pm, including on Sunday and public holidays. However, the entry gate will be closed for visitors after 4 pm.

The main attractions of the gardens are the Cactus House, Water Fountain, Musical Fountain, Ayurvedic Garden, Rose Garden and Deer Park.

While security has been tightened for the show, cameras, firearms, weapons, and alcohol-based drinks are prohibited inside the Raj Bhawan premises.