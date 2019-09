Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appointed Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari as the Deputy Chief Whip in the Odisha Assembly.

Pujari has replaced Dharmasala MLA Pranab Kumar Balabantaray as the Deputy Chief Whip, who held the position since June 7, 2019.

However, the reason behind the sudden change in the post is unknown.

Earlier, Pujari was holding the Deputy Chief Whip post in BJD government in 15th Assembly between 2014 and 2019.