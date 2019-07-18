Raipur-bound flight cancelled at Jharsuguda Airport

Jharsuguda: As many as 40 passengers faced a harrowing time after a Raipur-bound Alliance Air flight was cancelled at Jharsuguda Airport due to bad weather.

The flight which was about to take off this evening with 40 passengers to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, has been cancelled due to inclement weather,” informed Sudesh Kumar Chouhan, Director, Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda.

It may be mentioned here that VSS Airport is a Visual Flight Routes (VFR) airport which makes it vulnerable to bad weather conditions. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had recently said that the Instrument Landing System (ILS) is under installation and the DVOR DME procedure is awaiting the approval of DGCA.