Rainfall & thunderstorm alert for 11 Odisha dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued rainfall and thunderstorm alert for 11 Odisha districts till 10.30 am today.

The alert has been sounded for Balasore, Jajpur, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak districts.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over these districts between 7.30 am to 10.30 am today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

