Rainfall in Odisha in next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here informed that several districts across Odisha will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Southern Odisha districts along with other districts will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the low-pressure districts of Boudh, Sonepur, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal and Khurda are likely to witness heavy rainfall.

The latest IMD bulletin also stated that the rainfall activity is triggered by the depression Low-Pressure area formed over north-west Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea.