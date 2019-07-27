Rainfall in Odisha for next 48 hours

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here on Saturday said that Odisha will witness rainfall for the next 48 hours.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, ‘Yellow Warning’ has been issued for coastal Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with gusty wind is also expected.

Under the impact of a monsoon trough line, rainfall is predicted in several parts of Odisha.

Districts like Koraput, Kalahandi, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jajpur, and Bhadrak will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Similarly, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Ganjam, Sundargarh, Angul, Malkangiri, Cuttack and Kandhamal districts will witness moderate to heavy rainfall.

