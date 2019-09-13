Rainfall Forecast: IMD Issues ‘Yellow Alert’ For 4 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued ‘yellow alert’ for four Odisha districts which are Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Nabarangpur and Nuapada.

The Met department has also predicted that apart from a few places in Southern Odisha districts, where there are chances of light to moderate rainfall activity, heavy rainfall is less likely in State in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, no ‘red’ or ‘orange warning’ was issued for any districts. Hence, the threat of flood in the downstream of the Mahanadi river is negligible.