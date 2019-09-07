Rainfall Forecast: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ For 4 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued ‘Red Alert’ for four districts in Odisha where heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur under the impact of low pressure.

“The low-pressure area lies over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height,” the IMD said in its special bulletin.

The Red Warning has been issued for Sonepur, Baragarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

Similarly, an orange warning has been issued for Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts.

yellow warning has been issued to Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the coast of Odisha, west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.