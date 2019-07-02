Rain drenches Odisha: Chandbali records maximum rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Following the incessant rain across Odisha caused by the Low-pressure over the northern Bay of Bengal, Chandbali has recorded the maximum rainfall of 122.3 mm in the last 24 hours.

Similarly, Bhubaneswar recorded 70.8 mm followed by Sonepur with 70 mm, Angul 60 mm and Sambalpur 58.16 mm rainfall.

As per the reports, Bolangir recorded 91.6 mm, Cuttack witnessed 55.4 mm and Hirakud recorded 50.2 mm of rainfall.

Earlier today, the Regional Meteorological Centre issued a red warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfalls in eight districts – Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh and Deogarh.