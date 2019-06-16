Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Many parts of Odisha experienced respite from the scorching heat following pre-monsoon showers on Sunday.

The number of places where the mercury level breached 40 degrees Celsius came down to four today, the IMD informed, in its latest bulletin.

Bolangir turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 41.2 degree Celsius, while Jharsuguda closely followed with 41 degrees and Sambalpur and Malkangiri recorded 40.2 and 40.0 degrees Celsius respectively, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The other place which did not breach the 40 degrees Celsius mark are Hirakud (30.9), Titlagarh (39.5), Talcher (39.3), Sundergarh (37.0), Koraput (36.6), Keonjhar (36.2), Balasore (35.8), and Angul (35.1).

The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 31.6 and 30.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Rainfall continued since morning today in both the cities bring respite to the denizens from the severe heatwave.

