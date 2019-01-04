Railways to fill up 13487 vacancies, last application date Jan 31

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced recruitment for 13487 posts of Junior Engineers (JE), Junior Engineers (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) & Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

The scale of the posts is Rs 35,400- 112400/- (Level 6) as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), a statement issued by the railway ministry said.

The notification for the posts has been issued on the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website. The last date for applications for this 2 stage recruitment (1st stage- CBT, 2nd stage- Document Verification) is 31st January, 2019.

It is also to be noted that the notified 13487 vacancies are spread over different Railway Zones and States and candidates from all over India may apply against these pan India vacancies.

The qualifications to apply for Junior Engineers posts are three years Diploma in specified Disciplines or combination of various streams of the basic Engineering disciplines from a recognised Institution.

For Depot Store Superintendent, the minimum qualification is three years Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from a recognized University/Institute. Degree in engineering disciplines will also be acceptable in lieu of Diploma in Engineering.

For Junior Engineer (IT), PGDCA/B.Sc. (Computer Science)/B.Tech (Computer Science)/DOEACC ‘B’ level course of three years duration or equivalent from recognised University/Institute is required qualifications for application.

For Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Physics & Chemistry with minimum of 45% marks from a recognised University/Institute is required qualification for application. The medical standards for various posts are A3, B1, B2, C1. Age criteria is 18-33 years (as on 01.01.2019)

Candidates are advised to refer to http://indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/view_section_new.jsp?lang=0&id=0,4,1244 for the updated information.