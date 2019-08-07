Railway tracks on Rayagada-Titlagarh route washed away

Rayagada: Train services have been badly affected on Rayagada-Titlagarh route after railway track gets washed away near Ambodala Railway station.

Under the impact of the heavy rain, at least 100-mt of the railway track on Rayagada-Titlagarh route was washed away completely disrupting railway traffic. As per the latest reports, at least five trains were diverted following the incident.

According to sources, Accident Relief Train is being moved only up to the point where the tracks are stable. Besides, concerned engineers have also reached the site where assessment is being done. Restoration will start as soon as the water recedes as water is still flowing on track, sources said.

Track Patrolmen: S Naidu, and M Ramana, belonging to Track Patrol Gang No. 42 & 41 A, of Ambodala alerted train staff in time to avert a major disaster. This was done by them in spite of inclement weather.

One goods-laden train en route to Vedanta siding in Ambadola station was also affected.

At least three wagons of a goods train derailed due to the washing away of the tracks and the tracks will be cleared after flood water recedes. Rest 56 wagons are reportedly intact, sources said.

Line of action planned:

Move boulder special trains first. Divert/control all trains in the area. Ensure no risk is taken with any passenger train. Staff safety is to be ensured at the same time.

In view of heavy floods in Doikalu-Ambadola section of Rayagada-Titlagarh line train services have been cancelled, diverted and short-terminated.

DIVERSION OF TRAINS:

01. 08301 Sambalpur-Banaswadi special leaving Sambalpur on 07.08.2019 to run via Sambalpur-Angul-Khurda Road-Vizianagaram.

02. 12808 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Express left Hazrat Nizamuddin on 06.08.2019 to run via Titlagarh-Sambalpur-Angul-Khurda Road-Vizianagaram.

03. 20810 Nanded-Sambalpur Express left Nanded on 06.08.2019 to run via Vizianagaram-Khurda Road-Angul-Sambalpur.

Help desk numbers for information regarding diversion of trains:

Sambalpur: 9437386759

Titlagarh: 8455892831 & 9437386693

Incessant rain since last night lashed Rayagada and its neighbouring districts and resulted swelling of Bansadhara river.