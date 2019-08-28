Railway police nab 3 Bangladeshi nationals in Kanpur

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Railway police nab 3 Bangladeshi
7

Kanpur: The railway police have arrested three Bangladeshi nationals including a woman at Kanpur Central Railway Station here on Tuesday.

They were arrested on board Ajmer-Sealdah Express.

Police said one of the arrested persons is identified as Rajjak who is in possession of a passport. The rest did not possess any valid travel documents, they said.

According to Kanpur GRP Inspector Ram Mohan, the woman was being trafficked by them. Five mobile phones were seized from their possession. They are being interrogated by Anti-Terrorism Squad, Army Intelligence Unit and police officials.

pragativadinewsservice
