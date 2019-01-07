Railway employee suffers bullet injury during shooting practice by police

Barang: An on-duty railway employee suffered a bullet injury allegedly during the shooting practice of police personnel at Naraj on Monday, sources said.

The injured person has been identified as Surya Pratap Pal of Engineering department, Naraj Station. Pal is currently undergoing treatment at Railway Central Hospital.

According to sources, the railway staff was engaged in the work this afternoon when a bullet went past piercing his right hand. However, the cops are allegedly trying to cover up the incident.

This a developing story. Further details are awaited.