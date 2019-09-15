Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav gets Eminent Engineers Award

New Delhi: Union Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey awarded Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav with Eminent Engineers Award on Sunday.

The award was presented at the special event to mark the 52nd Engineers’ Day organised by the Institution of Engineers in New Delhi today. The award was for his outstanding contributions in the field of engineering. The theme of 52nd Engineers’ Day was “Engineering for change”.

The Chairman of The Institution of Engineers, Delhi State Centre Dinesh Kumar, the immediate past president, of The Institution of Engineers Sisir Kumar Banerjee and several other prominent engineers were present on this occasion.

