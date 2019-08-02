Raids on two illegal hostels, 71 minors rescued

Kandhamal: As many as 71 children were rescued from two unauthorised private hostels by the district administration in Kandhamal district today.

The district administration raided the two illegal hostels located at Bramhani Gaon and Gadapur area. While 53 children were rescued from Bramhani Gaon hostel, 18 were rescued from Gadapur hostel.

During the raids, the hostel authorities were questioned about the legalities and authorisation of the hostel, sources added.

Notably, a few days back, the district administration had issued a notice to illegally operating hostels for closure. However, the hostel was not registered despite the directives of the administration.