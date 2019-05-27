Raids at coaching centres in Twin cities to ensure fire safety norms

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of devastating Surat coaching centre fire mishap, simultaneous raids are being conducted at several coaching centres in Twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in order to ensure existing fire safety norms.

Whether the coaching centres have obtained the necessary fire safety certificates and whether existing fire safety guidelines are being followed will be under scanner.

After the tragic incident in Surat, police, students and various organisations demanded adequate fire safety measures to ensure that there is no re-run of the horrific Surat tragedy in any part of Odisha.

Acting on the directives of the DG of the Fire Services, 22 teams comprising of five members each have started a drive to thoroughly check the premises for fire safety.

Notably, fire broke out at Takshila Arcades located in the Sarthana area of Surat. Preliminary reports indicated fire started due to malfunctioning of AC ducts and compressors. Nearly 20 people including students died in the incident.