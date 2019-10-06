Rahul leaves for Bangkok ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana

By pragativadinewsservice
Rahul leaves for Bangkok
New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has left for Bangkok just two weeks ahead of crucial Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Media reports said the Congress leader left for Bangkok on Saturday on a Vistara flight.

Gandhi’s visit to Bangkok comes at such a crucial time that raises many eyebrows as the Congress party has been witnessing political turmoil in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The Assembly elections in two states are scheduled for October 21. On Saturday, Rahul’s aide and former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from the primary membership of the party.

 

