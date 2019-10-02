Rahul leads Congress padyatra to Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has led party’s padyatra to the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajghat, on Gandhi Jayanti today.

A large number of party workers followed him to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat.

The ‘Gandhi Sandesh Yatra’ on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary started from Delhi Congress office Rajiv Bhavan at Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat.

The enthusiastic party workers waving flags and chanting the slogans ‘Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahein’ covered the 3 km distance from the party office to Rajghat.

A tableau of Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and his iconic wooden spinning wheel was also part of the march.

