Rahul Gandhi visits Amethi after poll defeat

Amethi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has visited Amethi on Wednesday after losing the seat to Union minister Smriti Irani in the general election.

Gandhi visited the house of his party’s Tiloi assembly in-charge Mata Prasad Vaish of Gauriganj whose relative died on June 25 and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Gandhi is expected to meet party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments in Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi.

District spokesperson Anil Singh said Gandhi is likely to visit some villages too. After Gandhi’s defeat, his representative Chandrakant Dubey and district president Yogendra Mishra have also resigned.

Gandhi represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999 but lost it to BJP in 2019 general election. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.