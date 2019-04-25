Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha to address election campaigns in Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts tomorrow (Friday).

During his visit, he is scheduled to attend a public gathering in Balasore. This apart, Ghulam Nabi Azad will also visit Odisha and hold a roadshow in Jagatsinghpur.

According to sources in the national party, the AICC President will campaign for State party president Niranjan Patnaik’s son, Nabajyoti Patnaik in Balasore. Nabajyoti has been fielded by Congress from Balasore Lok Sabha seat.

Besides, AIMC chief Sushmita Dev is also scheduled to address poll meetings in Jaleswar in Balasore and Korei in Jajpur district tomorrow.