Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on January 25

Bhubaneswar: Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Odisha on January 25, OPCC chief Niranjan Patnaik informed here on Monday.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief informed that Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in a coastal district of Odisha and the venue of the programme will be decided later.

The Congress president will also attend a meeting of the party workers in Bhubaneswar on his one-day visit to Odisha, the OPCC chief further said.

