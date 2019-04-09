Rahul Gandhi slams Modi for shying away from debate

Hailakandi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the ‘chowkidar’ is not only a “thief”, but also a “coward” as he avoids a direct debate with the opposition party chief.

Gandhi said Modi and his schemes have “benefited” only the rich tycoons like Anil Ambani, Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi in the last five years.

“Narendra Modi ran the government in five years to give benefits to only 15 people and gave non-stop money to the richest people of the country”, Gandhi said.

The Congress chief said :“Chowkidar took away your money by demonetisation and GST. The keys of the banks were handed over to thieves like Anil Ambani. Once we will come to power, we will snatch that key from Anil Ambani.”

Gandhi also said that as soon as the Congress forms the government at the Centre, the party will work towards making 33 per cent women’s reservation in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas.