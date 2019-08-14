Rahul Gandhi ready to visit J&K without precondition

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has responded to J&K Governor’s offer and ready to visit state without any precondition.

Gandhi took to his Twitter and asked Governor Satya Pal Malik as to when he can come.

Gandhi had earlier tweeted that he would come with a delegation of opposition leaders and would require “freedom” to travel and meet the people of the state and political leaders.

Responding to the Congress leader’s tweet yesterday, Governor Malik had criticised Rahul for putting “preconditions” for his visit to the state. Malik accused Rahul of seeking to “create unrest” by wanting to bring a delegation of opposition leaders from Delhi.

The Governor had made the aircraft offer to Rahul on Monday after the latter claimed that reports of violence were coming in from the Kashmir Valley.