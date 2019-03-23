Rahul Gandhi raps PM as rich men’s chowkidar

Patna: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi mocked at the Prime Minister saying he is the chowkidar of “rich-men”, their protector and who cares for their wellbeing.

Addressing a rally to launch the election campaign in Bihar’s Purnea district on Saturday, Gandhi said “Modi has been doing chowkidari of Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and Mehul Choksi.

He said Modi is chowkidar for Anil Ambani and rich people only.

Gandhi said in 2014, he made huge promises including two crore jobs to youth every year, Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of all and double income for farmers. But nothing has happened so far, the Congress chief said.

The Congress president said Modi made promises but never fulfilled them.

He criticized that the Prime Minister has not done anything for farmers as promised. Farmers are unhappy and angry across the country, he said.

Gandhi said Modi’s promises like job opportunities, income for farmers and “acche din”, are blatant lies.