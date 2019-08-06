Rahul Gandhi raps Centre for scrapping of Article 370

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Rahul Gandhi raps Centre
0

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandh in his first reaction on Kashmir issue on Tuesday slammed the Centre for “violating Constitution”.

Related Posts

Heavy rain disrupts life in national capital

Modi govt move has split Cong on Kashmir issue: Sources

Seven children feared dead as school bus falls into gorge in…

Gandhi took to his tweeter handle to raise concerns over national security following the scrapping of Article 370.

In his tweet he said: “National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security.”

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.