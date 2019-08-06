Rahul Gandhi raps Centre for scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandh in his first reaction on Kashmir issue on Tuesday slammed the Centre for “violating Constitution”.

Gandhi took to his tweeter handle to raise concerns over national security following the scrapping of Article 370.

In his tweet he said: “National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security.”