Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Odisha in April

Bhubaneswar: With the 2019 elections knocking doors, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick off poll campaign in Odisha next month.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Rahul Gandhi, who is also the star campaigner, is likely to visit Odisha in the first week of April.

Gandhi is likely to visit on April 4, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Odisha, informed a source in Odisha Congress.

Although there is no confirmation about the public meeting venue, the Congress chief will address a public rally and interact with party workers in southern Odisha during his visit.