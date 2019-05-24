Rahul Gandhi likely to offer resignation at CWC meet tomorrow: Sources

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer resignation at Saturday’s CWC meeting here. Top Congress leaders will deliberate on party losses at the meeting.

Party sources said after a crushing defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, leaders will discuss in detail what lead to the debacle. Party sources said the meeting is likely to be held at 11 AM.

Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet, party sources said.

The sources said the top Congress leadership will deliberate on the reasons of the humiliating loss in Lok Sabha elections and assess them.

The party suffered a loss for the second time in a row at the hands of the Narendra Modi led BJP. The party bagged only 52 seats in this election. Top party leaders, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, are expected to attend the meeting.