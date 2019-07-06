Rahul Gandhi granted bail in defamation case

Patna/New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was granted bail in defamation case for saying ‘all thieves have Modi surname’ at an election rally.

Gandhi was granted bail by Patna Court in connection with a defamation case filed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over his jibe at an election rally.

Gandhi told media persons after the verdict that “whoever stands against RSS’ and Narendra Modiji’s ideology is attacked and court cases are slapped. My fight is to save the Constitution, to stand for the poor and the farmers.”

Worthwhile to mention that Gandhi, during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka, asked the gathering “why all theives have Modi surname?”

He compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi.