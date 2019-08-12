Rahul Gandhi appeals on Facebook for relief to flood-hit people

Wayanad: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has appealed to people to donate relief materials to those hit by floods in Wayanad in Kerala on Monday.

Gandhi who is currently visiting his parliamentary constituency has posted the appeal on his Facebook page.

Gandhi said: “We are in urgent need of materials, including water bottles, sleeping mats, blankets, undergarments, dhothis, nightgowns, children’s apparel, slippers, sanitary napkins, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Dettol, soap powder, bleaching powder, and chlorine”.

He also urged people to give biscuits, sugar, green gram, dal, black gram, coconut oil, coconuts, vegetables, curry powders, bread, and baby food to the affected people.

Gandhi had on Sunday termed as ‘heartbreaking”, the suffering of people due to floods and landslides in his constituency Wayanad and urged the state and Central governments to provide immediate aid.

The Congress leader had said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Wayanad District Collector and Congress workers in the state on the flood situation in his constituency.