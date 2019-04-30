Rahul Gandhi apologizes to SC for chowkidar remark

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has apologized to Supreme Court for incorrect attribution of ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark on Tuesday.

Gandhi’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi offered the apology on his behalf, a day after the Congress President filed a reply to the apex court’s notice on the issue.

The Congress president had expressed regret for the comments.

Gandhi in his affidavit said he had made the remark in the “heat of campaigning” and that his comment was not meant to scandalize the court in any manner.

The highest court of the land last week had issued a notice to him asking him to explain his comment. The court has posted the matter to be heard on May 6.