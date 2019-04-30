Rahul Gandhi apologizes to SC for chowkidar remark

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Rahul Gandhi apologizes to SC
India's Congress party president Rahul Gandhi listens to a question from a journalist during a press conference in Bangalore, India, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Gandhi is in Karnataka to campaign for his party ahead of Karnataka state elections which is scheduled to be held on May 12. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
11

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has apologized to Supreme Court for incorrect attribution of ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark on Tuesday.

Gandhi’s counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi offered the apology on his behalf, a day after the Congress President filed a reply to the apex court’s notice on the issue.

Related Posts

Cyclone ‘Fani’: Naveen urges CEC to postpone Patkura polls

Issue of Masood Azhar will be ‘properly…

Cyclone ‘Fani’: Ban clamped on boats in Chilika…

The Congress president had expressed regret for the comments.

Gandhi in his affidavit said he had made the remark in the “heat of campaigning” and that his comment was not meant to scandalize the court in any manner.

The highest court of the land last week had issued a notice to him asking him to explain his comment. The court has posted the matter to be heard on May 6.

 

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.